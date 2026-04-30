Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $328.87.

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Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $306.33 on Thursday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $422.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.36. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,377,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne reported very strong Q1 results — revenue of $1.282B and non‑GAAP EPS of $2.56, well above last year and ahead of estimates; results underscore robust AI-driven demand. BusinessWire: Q1 Results

Teradyne reported very strong Q1 results — revenue of $1.282B and non‑GAAP EPS of $2.56, well above last year and ahead of estimates; results underscore robust AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Management rolled out a long‑range target and model (about $6B revenue and $9.50–$11 non‑GAAP EPS), signaling confidence in multi‑year secular tailwinds from AI and automation. MSN: Targets $6B / $9.50–$11 model

Management rolled out a long‑range target and model (about $6B revenue and $9.50–$11 non‑GAAP EPS), signaling confidence in multi‑year secular tailwinds from AI and automation. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships (e.g., expanded work with Flex) reinforce Teradyne’s positioning in “physical AI”/robotics markets, offering diversified growth beyond semiconductor test. The Robot Report: Flex partnership

Strategic partnerships (e.g., expanded work with Flex) reinforce Teradyne’s positioning in “physical AI”/robotics markets, offering diversified growth beyond semiconductor test. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and the earnings call transcript are available for deeper read — useful for investors who want management’s detail on bookings, backlog and segment dynamics. Seeking Alpha: Q1 Call Transcript

Investor materials and the earnings call transcript are available for deeper read — useful for investors who want management’s detail on bookings, backlog and segment dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed: Teradyne set Q2 revenue around $1.15B–$1.25B (or roughly $1.2B) and non‑GAAP EPS $1.860–2.150 — EPS guidance is slightly below consensus, and the revenue range tempered the post‑earnings optimism. MarketWatch: Guidance disappointment

Q2 guidance disappointed: Teradyne set Q2 revenue around $1.15B–$1.25B (or roughly $1.2B) and non‑GAAP EPS $1.860–2.150 — EPS guidance is slightly below consensus, and the revenue range tempered the post‑earnings optimism. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, several outlets note that the stock is being “hammered” as investors focused on the softer near‑term guide and rotated away from event‑driven winners. Yahoo Finance: Stock reaction

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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