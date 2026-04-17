Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (LON:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 to GBX 500 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 430 price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 470.

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Tesco Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded down GBX 10.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 483.84. 577,099,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,570,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.46. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 353.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 508.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 477.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 454.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Tesco (LON:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The retailer reported GBX 29.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of GBX 7,371 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesco will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Tesco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesco this week:

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children's groups, food banks and other good causes. In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

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