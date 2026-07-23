Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

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Tesla Trading Down 12.2%

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $45.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.20. 21,966,310 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,166,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.67, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla has a 1-year low of $297.82 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $411.77.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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