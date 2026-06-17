Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 2% - Time to Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $393.76 and last traded at $396.38. 42,963,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 59,586,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.66.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. President Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here