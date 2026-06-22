Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $375.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $414.75 and last traded at $405.05. 47,547,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 59,477,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.49.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore raised Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities decreased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $405.06.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.33 and a 200-day moving average of $415.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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