Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 1.9% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $429.60 and last traded at $423.9730. 44,505,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 49,314,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.88.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $392.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.97, a P/E/G ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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