Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 2.4% Higher - What's Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $384.75 and last traded at $381.63. 50,636,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 63,068,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.80.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Tesla Semi rolls off high‑volume production line — confirms the long‑awaited Semi has entered mass production, supporting revenue diversification and near‑term commercial credibility. Read More.

First Tesla Semi rolls off high‑volume production line — confirms the long‑awaited Semi has entered mass production, supporting revenue diversification and near‑term commercial credibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical trading signal triggered near $369.55 — a key buy signal drew short‑term momentum and helped lift the stock intraday. Read More.

Technical trading signal triggered near $369.55 — a key buy signal drew short‑term momentum and helped lift the stock intraday. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moved Tesla from "strong sell" to "hold" — a modest sentiment improvement but not a strong buy signal; likely limited impact versus material catalysts. Read More.

Zacks moved Tesla from "strong sell" to "hold" — a modest sentiment improvement but not a strong buy signal; likely limited impact versus material catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Public safety group delivers report to Congress claiming Tesla’s FSD has been involved in 59 deaths — raises regulatory and legal risk that could pressure adoption and margins for Autonomy-related revenue. Read More.

Public safety group delivers report to Congress claiming Tesla’s FSD has been involved in 59 deaths — raises regulatory and legal risk that could pressure adoption and margins for Autonomy-related revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts for Tesla — downward analyst revisions increase the risk of further guidance/expectation resets. (MarketBeat summary)

Erste Group trimmed FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts for Tesla — downward analyst revisions increase the risk of further guidance/expectation resets. (MarketBeat summary) Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley expects >$25B capex in 2026 — higher spending plans support growth initiatives (Semi, Cybercab/robotaxi, Optimus) but raise execution and margin fears near term. Read More.

Morgan Stanley expects >$25B capex in 2026 — higher spending plans support growth initiatives (Semi, Cybercab/robotaxi, Optimus) but raise execution and margin fears near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and robotics threats: BYD/Chinese rivals continue pricing pressure in EVs, and OpenAI‑backed 1X plans large‑scale humanoid production — potential headwinds for EV margins and Optimus market share. Read More. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.12, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.70 and a 200-day moving average of $419.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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