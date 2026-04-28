Tesla's (TSLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

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Tesla Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $378.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 347.40, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 12 month low of $270.78 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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