Tesla's (TSLA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $415.45.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $374.01 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $405.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 343.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,174,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,243,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,141 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries and revenue of $28.24 billion, showing its core EV business is still growing. Tesla Q2 2026 earnings report

Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries and revenue of $28.24 billion, showing its core EV business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded its robotaxi service into new Florida markets, reinforcing investor hopes that autonomy can become a major future revenue stream. Reuters robotaxi expansion article

The company expanded its robotaxi service into new Florida markets, reinforcing investor hopes that autonomy can become a major future revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: At least one analyst reiterated a Buy rating and kept a bullish price target, arguing Tesla’s autonomy potential still matters over the long term. TipRanks analyst rating article

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here