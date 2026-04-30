Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.07 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a 10.8% increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

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Tetra Tech Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

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Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

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