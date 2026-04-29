Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.38-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.580 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. 3,054,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,065. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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