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Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Tetra Technologies logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Tetra Technologies has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with four buy ratings and two hold ratings among six covering brokerages. The average 12-month price target is $10.25.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed: Stifel Nicolaus raised its target to $13 and kept a buy rating, while Clear Street downgraded the stock to hold. Weiss Ratings also slightly improved its hold assessment.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $0.06 EPS versus estimates of $0.03 and revenue of $156.25 million versus expectations of $151.20 million. Shares were up slightly, and the stock was trading near $9.79.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Clear Str cut shares of Tetra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

View Our Latest Report on TTI

Tetra Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:TTI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Tetra Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.15%.The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 695,165 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 97,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,416,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 414,076 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tetra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,386,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tetra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company's stock.

About Tetra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Technologies, Inc NYSE: TTI is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra's integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

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Analyst Recommendations for Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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