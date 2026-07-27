Tetra Technologies (TTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Tetra Technologies to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $176.16 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.15%.The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.20 million. On average, analysts expect Tetra Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tetra Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

TTI stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Tetra Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Tetra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brady M. Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,965,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,789,699.04. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Hallead acquired 22,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $216,920.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 170,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,683,733.04. This trade represents a 14.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 647.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

Tetra Technologies, Inc NYSE: TTI is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra's integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

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