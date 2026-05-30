Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.0909.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $108.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $323.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paola M. Arbour bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,671 shares in the company, valued at $610,396.50. This represents a 17.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 175,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,983.60. This represents a 3.24% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $670,700. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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