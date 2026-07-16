Texas Capital Upgrades AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Strong-Buy

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Texas Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark raised AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded AMC Entertainment from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.80.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.08. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,437,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,087.60. This represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,657 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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