Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela Patsley Sells 4,306 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) Director Pamela Patsley sold 4,306 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $1,188,929.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,522,205.57. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.50. 9,960,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $287.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 37,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Texas Instruments by 46.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,465 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

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About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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