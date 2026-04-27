Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela Patsley Sells 4,306 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Texas Instruments logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Pamela Patsley sold 4,306 shares of Texas Instruments on April 24 at an average price of $276.11 for about $1.19M, cutting her stake by 11.1% to 34,487 shares (≈$9.52M).
  • Texas Instruments beat Q1 estimates and raised guidance, reporting $1.68 EPS vs. $1.37 expected and $4.83B revenue (+18.6% YoY); the strong results and Q2 EPS guidance of $1.77–$2.05 sparked multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets.
  • The company declared a $1.42 quarterly dividend (annualized $5.68, ~2.1% yield) with an ex-dividend date of May 5, and a reported payout ratio near 97%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) Director Pamela Patsley sold 4,306 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $1,188,929.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,522,205.57. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.50. 9,960,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $287.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 37,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Texas Instruments by 46.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,465 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Texas Instruments Right Now?

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines