Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.230-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0%

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,185,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.24 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,743,432,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,294,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,132,909,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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