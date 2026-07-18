Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $281.84.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $284.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.46. The company has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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