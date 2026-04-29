Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 60.31%. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:TPL opened at $431.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.76. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $269.23 and a 12 month high of $547.20. The business's 50-day moving average is $482.40 and its 200 day moving average is $376.82.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Texas Pacific Land's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Pacific Land has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $639.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 1,608 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.00, for a total transaction of $808,824.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,899. This represents a 42.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps acquired 895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $510.45 per share, for a total transaction of $456,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,491,024.45. This trade represents a 44.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,030,259,000 after buying an additional 2,417,705 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $339,149,000 after buying an additional 787,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 855,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $245,807,000 after buying an additional 571,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,074,000 after buying an additional 489,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,845 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $170,277,000 after buying an additional 399,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company's stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

Further Reading

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