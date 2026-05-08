Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

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Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $157.93 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $153.82 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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