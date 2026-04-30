Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.78, but opened at $97.13. Textron shares last traded at $92.6980, with a volume of 423,931 shares.

The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.Textron's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS.

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Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

More Textron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Textron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Textron reported adjusted EPS of $1.45 vs. consensus $1.30 and revenue (~$3.69–3.70B) above estimates, with double‑digit revenue growth, solid margins and ROE; investors typically view beats like this as confirmation of demand strength in aerospace and defense. Read More.

Q1 beat — Textron reported adjusted EPS of $1.45 vs. consensus $1.30 and revenue (~$3.69–3.70B) above estimates, with double‑digit revenue growth, solid margins and ROE; investors typically view beats like this as confirmation of demand strength in aerospace and defense. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Planned separation of Industrial segment — management said it will explore sale or tax‑free spinoff to create a pure‑play aerospace & defense company; this can unlock valuation if markets assign higher multiples to the focused aerospace business. Read More.

Planned separation of Industrial segment — management said it will explore sale or tax‑free spinoff to create a pure‑play aerospace & defense company; this can unlock valuation if markets assign higher multiples to the focused aerospace business. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance in line — Textron set EPS guidance of $6.40–$6.60 (consensus ~6.49), which is essentially in line with Street expectations and reduces upside surprise potential from guidance alone. Read More.

FY‑2026 guidance in line — Textron set EPS guidance of $6.40–$6.60 (consensus ~6.49), which is essentially in line with Street expectations and reduces upside surprise potential from guidance alone. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — board approved a $0.02 quarterly dividend (very small yield), unlikely to materially affect investor returns or the stock’s near‑term direction. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital raised Textron to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 19,808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $1,940,391.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,141.12. The trade was a 71.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 28,056 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $2,773,055.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,278,470.44. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 304,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,976,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,464,324 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $825,193,000 after purchasing an additional 244,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,270,901 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 140,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,257,533 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $613,327,000 after purchasing an additional 66,747 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,182 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $466,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,781 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 405,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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