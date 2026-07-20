Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.10.

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Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Textron has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 10,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,811 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $103,890,000 after acquiring an additional 218,201 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Textron by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Textron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,656 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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