TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.26, Zacks reports. TFI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.43%. TFI International updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts: Sign Up

TFI International Price Performance

TFII traded down $4.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.01. 475,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,232. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. TFI International has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $167.69. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TFI International's payout ratio is currently 52.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth about $207,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company's stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on TFI International from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFII

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TFI International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TFI International wasn't on the list.

While TFI International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here