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TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$221.00 at Desjardins

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
TFI International logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Desjardins raised its price target to C$221 and maintained a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 10.35% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts also lifted targets (Scotiabank to C$200, National Bank to C$190), leaving a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of C$177.20.
  • Shares surged to C$200.27 on above-average volume after the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.96 and revenue of C$2.71 billion, with the stock trading near its 12‑month high of C$203.93.
  • Five stocks we like better than TFI International.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$183.00 to C$221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$177.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII traded up C$11.74 on Tuesday, reaching C$200.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 410,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$159.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$146.26. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$109.14 and a 12-month high of C$203.93.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter. TFI International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 12.2345048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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