TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$221.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$183.00 to C$221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$177.20.

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TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII traded up C$11.74 on Tuesday, reaching C$200.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 410,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$159.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$146.26. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$109.14 and a 12-month high of C$203.93.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter. TFI International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 12.2345048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

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