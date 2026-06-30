TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 36440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TFS Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.42%.The business had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.42%.

Insider Activity

In other TFS Financial news, COO Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,600 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $100,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $323,485.80. This trade represents a 23.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir purchased 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $313,110.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 51,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $761,051.13. The trade was a 69.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,200 and have sold 38,777 shares valued at $595,709. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the bank's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the bank's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,790 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company's stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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