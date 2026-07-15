TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.03 and traded as high as $17.79. TFS Financial shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 678,979 shares trading hands.

Get TFS Financial alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFS Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.42%.The company had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.70 million. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.42%.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir bought 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $313,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,043 shares in the company, valued at $761,051.13. The trade was a 69.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,401.26. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $529,200 and sold 38,777 shares worth $595,709. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the bank's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the bank's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,009,309 shares of the bank's stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 1,237.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,658 shares of the bank's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company's stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TFS Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TFS Financial wasn't on the list.

While TFS Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here