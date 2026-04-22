The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Up 2.7% - Here's What Happened

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The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report )'s share price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.53. 1,847,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 379,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

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