Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Up 2.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
The Baldwin Insurance Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 2.7%, trading as high as $26.96 and last at $26.53, with volume surging to 1,847,249 shares — a 387% increase over the average session.
  • The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a negative trailing P/E (-28.84), a PEG of 0.91, and 50-/200-day moving averages of $20.81 and $23.47, indicating recent upward momentum despite negative earnings.
  • BRP is an independent insurance distribution firm operating in three segments — Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions — offering commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.53. 1,847,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 379,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The Baldwin Insurance Group Right Now?

Before you consider The Baldwin Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Baldwin Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines