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The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Insider Robert Perrins Buys 7,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
The Berkeley Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Non-executive Robert Perrins bought 7,000 shares on April 30 at GBX 3,168 each, a total transaction value of £221,760.
  • Shares recently traded around GBX 3,138.42 with a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a low P/E of 8.54, within a 52‑week range of GBX 2,796–4,442.
  • Analysts show a consensus of "Moderate Buy" (five Buys, one Hold, one Sell) with an average target price of GBX 4,199.57 despite several recent target cuts.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG - Get Free Report) insider Robert Perrins bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,168 per share, with a total value of £221,760.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up GBX 18.42 on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,138.42. 533,926 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,047. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 2,796 and a one year high of GBX 4,442. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,642.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,859.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of The Berkeley Group to a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 3,900 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,598 price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of The Berkeley Group to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 4,080 to GBX 4,020 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 4,200 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,000 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 4,199.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England. Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people's lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders. We specialise in brownfield regeneration, working closely with local communities and councils to revive underused land and create homes where they are needed most.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

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