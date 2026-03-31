The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.9474.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business's revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,435,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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