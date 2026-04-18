The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Chemours and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

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Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chemours has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Chemours's payout ratio is -14.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,103,000. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chemours by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 3,355,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemours by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,682 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,025,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,651,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours' principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

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