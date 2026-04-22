The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.0667.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

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Clorox Trading Down 2.4%

CLX opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Clorox's payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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