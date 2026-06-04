The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Earns "Buy" Rating from Loop Capital

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Loop Capital's price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Get DSGX alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 8.8%

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 312,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.64. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 22.47%.The company's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 267.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key The Descartes Systems Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 EPS of $0.55, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53, while net income rose 34% year over year to $48.5 million. Article Title

Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 EPS of $0.55, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53, while net income rose 34% year over year to $48.5 million. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 15% year over year to $193.6 million, and operating income reached a record $62.5 million, showing continued demand for its logistics software and network services. Article Title

Revenue increased 15% year over year to $193.6 million, and operating income reached a record $62.5 million, showing continued demand for its logistics software and network services. Positive Sentiment: The company generated strong operating cash flow of $75.1 million, ended the quarter with $377.0 million in cash, and continued buying back shares, which supports shareholder returns. Article Title

The company generated strong operating cash flow of $75.1 million, ended the quarter with $377.0 million in cash, and continued buying back shares, which supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to rate Descartes as a “Moderate Buy,” with recent price targets clustered around the high-$80s to mid-$90s, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive. Article Title

Analysts continue to rate Descartes as a “Moderate Buy,” with recent price targets clustered around the high-$80s to mid-$90s, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $193.6 million missed the consensus estimate of $173.94 million, and investors may be focusing on that miss despite the earnings beat. Article Title

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Descartes Systems Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Descartes Systems Group wasn't on the list.

While The Descartes Systems Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here