The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Raymond James Financial

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.13% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.17.

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The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $78.19. 1,048,980 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.64.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 22.47%.The firm had revenue of $166.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 490,898 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,558 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 56.9% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 90,549 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,483 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,574,468 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Descartes Systems Group

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About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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