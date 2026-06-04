The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.11, but opened at $78.70. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $80.81, with a volume of 181,674 shares.

The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.94 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 22.47%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

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Key Headlines Impacting The Descartes Systems Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 EPS of $0.55, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53, while net income rose 34% year over year to $48.5 million. Article Title

Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 EPS of $0.55, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53, while net income rose 34% year over year to $48.5 million. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 15% year over year to $193.6 million, and operating income reached a record $62.5 million, showing continued demand for its logistics software and network services. Article Title

Revenue increased 15% year over year to $193.6 million, and operating income reached a record $62.5 million, showing continued demand for its logistics software and network services. Positive Sentiment: The company generated strong operating cash flow of $75.1 million, ended the quarter with $377.0 million in cash, and continued buying back shares, which supports shareholder returns. Article Title

The company generated strong operating cash flow of $75.1 million, ended the quarter with $377.0 million in cash, and continued buying back shares, which supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to rate Descartes as a “Moderate Buy,” with recent price targets clustered around the high-$80s to mid-$90s, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive. Article Title

Analysts continue to rate Descartes as a “Moderate Buy,” with recent price targets clustered around the high-$80s to mid-$90s, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $193.6 million missed the consensus estimate of $173.94 million, and investors may be focusing on that miss despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings cut The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $100,405,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,584,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 780,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,743,262 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $152,898,000 after acquiring an additional 743,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,100,755 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 643,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,464,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $137,968,000 after buying an additional 567,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company's stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 8.4%

The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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