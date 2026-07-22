The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.50.

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ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $134.79 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The Ensign Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is 4.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,507,706.56. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,278,324 shares of the company's stock worth $365,215,000 after acquiring an additional 220,329 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,167 shares of the company's stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company's stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 950 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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