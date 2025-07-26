The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.340-6.460 EPS.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG traded up $12.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.06. 1,308,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,783. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's fifty day moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,724.96. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,377. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,946 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.28% of The Ensign Group worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

