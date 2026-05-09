The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

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Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:EL opened at $86.11 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $121.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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