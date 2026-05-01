The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $10.34. The European Equity Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 54,594 shares changing hands.

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The European Equity Fund Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 502,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company's stock.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc NYSE: EEA is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the equity securities of issuers located in European countries. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers U.S. and international investors access to a diversified portfolio of publicly traded European companies, spanning a variety of industries and market capitalizations.

The Fund's investment strategy is built on fundamental, bottom-up research and active portfolio management.

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