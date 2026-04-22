The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $134.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised PPG Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.86.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.1%

PPG stock opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $979,856.43. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 113,611 shares of company stock worth $14,647,371 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,593,443,000 after buying an additional 2,521,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,829,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,314,529,000 after buying an additional 565,523 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $727,340,000 after buying an additional 5,351,103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $716,256,000 after buying an additional 2,295,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $644,537,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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