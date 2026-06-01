The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company's current price.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $290.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $433.86.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $420.96 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $429.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,559,335.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,097 shares in the company, valued at $33,420,695.41. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,071,687 shares of company stock valued at $501,560,818. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,930,000. BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s latest quarterly results were much stronger than expected, with revenue and EPS far ahead of estimates and guidance raised, signaling continued momentum in AI infrastructure spending.

Dell’s latest quarterly results were much stronger than expected, with revenue and EPS far ahead of estimates and guidance raised, signaling continued momentum in AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Demand for AI servers remains a major growth driver, with Dell’s server business seen as a key winner from enterprise and data-center AI investment.

Demand for AI servers remains a major growth driver, with Dell’s server business seen as a key winner from enterprise and data-center AI investment. Positive Sentiment: Dell secured a large U.S. government contract, adding another meaningful source of demand and boosting investor confidence in future sales.

Dell secured a large U.S. government contract, adding another meaningful source of demand and boosting investor confidence in future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company unveiled a new XPS 13 laptop aimed at competing with Apple’s MacBook Neo, which may help Dell regain attention in consumer PCs while supporting the brand.

The company unveiled a new XPS 13 laptop aimed at competing with Apple’s MacBook Neo, which may help Dell regain attention in consumer PCs while supporting the brand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more constructive after earnings, with multiple firms raising price targets on Dell following the strong quarter.

Analysts have turned more constructive after earnings, with multiple firms raising price targets on Dell following the strong quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage is also highlighting Dell as one of the market’s leading AI stocks, which may keep momentum traders interested, but this is more sentiment-driven than a new fundamental development.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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