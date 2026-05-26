The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock's current price.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.80.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 156.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,728 shares of company stock worth $486,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,418 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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