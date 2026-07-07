The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $14.01 per share and revenue of $16.0201 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $60 EPS for the current fiscal year and $67 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $1,054.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,005.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $933.17. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $691.30 and a 1 year high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $974.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs strengthened its technology leadership by hiring Google executive Evan Kotsovinos as a partner and head of division engineering, and also bringing in another Google engineer to lead asset & wealth management engineering. These hires suggest continued investment in digital capabilities and operational efficiency. Article Title

Goldman Sachs strengthened its technology leadership by hiring Google executive Evan Kotsovinos as a partner and head of division engineering, and also bringing in another Google engineer to lead asset & wealth management engineering. These hires suggest continued investment in digital capabilities and operational efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ M&A advisory business in EMEA has gained significant market share as regional dealmaking reaches a 19-year high, pointing to stronger investment banking fees if the deal rebound continues. Article Title

Goldman Sachs’ M&A advisory business in EMEA has gained significant market share as regional dealmaking reaches a 19-year high, pointing to stronger investment banking fees if the deal rebound continues. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary tied to Goldman Sachs has been broadly constructive, including the firm’s positive view on stocks such as Nvidia, South Korea equities, and select undervalued names, reinforcing Goldman’s image as a strong market strategist and analyst franchise. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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