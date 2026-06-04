The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical technology company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price points to a potential upside of 0.89% from the company's previous close.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.45.

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Medtronic Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of MDT traded up $4.32 on Thursday, reaching $82.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,865,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medtronic reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, both ahead of estimates, which reinforced the recent stock move higher.

Medtronic reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, both ahead of estimates, which reinforced the recent stock move higher. Positive Sentiment: Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue surged 78% globally, helping offset margin pressure and signaling strong demand in a key growth franchise.

Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue surged 78% globally, helping offset margin pressure and signaling strong demand in a key growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share and kept FY2027 growth targets intact, supporting the case for continued operational momentum.

Management lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share and kept FY2027 growth targets intact, supporting the case for continued operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic also announced new strategic investments and FDA-related submissions to expand its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery platform, which could add future growth opportunities. Medtronic submits 510(k) filings to expand Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

Medtronic also announced new strategic investments and FDA-related submissions to expand its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery platform, which could add future growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts lowered price targets this morning, but most kept constructive ratings such as overweight, outperform, or buy, suggesting valuation concerns rather than a changed bullish thesis.

Several analysts lowered price targets this morning, but most kept constructive ratings such as overweight, outperform, or buy, suggesting valuation concerns rather than a changed bullish thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its target to $102 from $114 and Leerink cut to $104 from $117, while Robert W. Baird reduced its target to $85 and kept a neutral rating.

Wells Fargo cut its target to $102 from $114 and Leerink cut to $104 from $117, while Robert W. Baird reduced its target to $85 and kept a neutral rating. Negative Sentiment: Medtronic’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.00 came in below the consensus estimate, which may temper some of the post-earnings enthusiasm.

Medtronic’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.00 came in below the consensus estimate, which may temper some of the post-earnings enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a focus as the company flagged tariff and cost headwinds, which could pressure profitability even as sales improve.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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