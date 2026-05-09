The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company's current price.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price objective on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.93.

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CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.54. CF Industries has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $141.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $427,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,256.50. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $438,704.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,293.68. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,013,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $449,742,000 after purchasing an additional 480,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,458,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $579,062,000 after buying an additional 146,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $321,852,000 after buying an additional 476,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $276,123,000 after acquiring an additional 381,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,351,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

More CF Industries News

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CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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