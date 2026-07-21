The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.67% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.50.

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Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $263,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,233,800. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,723.16. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,273 shares of the company's stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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