The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $149.21.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:JCI traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.43. 3,278,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.06. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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