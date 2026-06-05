The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $122.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.34% from the company's current price.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $179.55.

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lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $338.49.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,759,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

More lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. lululemon athletica stock page

Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call.

Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative.

Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Lululemon Cuts Outlook as Headwinds Mount

lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult.

Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum.

Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reuters and other reports highlighted slowing traffic, waning brand appeal, and tariff costs as added headwinds, which is weighing on sentiment ahead of the new CEO’s arrival. Lululemon slides as bleak forecasts deepen turnaround worries

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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