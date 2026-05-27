The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,016.54 and last traded at $994.05, with a volume of 2080273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $996.73.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary suggests AI-related capital spending is still accelerating, with the firm raising its 2026 business investment outlook and saying AI spending could reach $800 billion this year. That supports the view that Goldman is well positioned to benefit from active equity, financing, and advisory markets. Article Title

Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary suggests AI-related capital spending is still accelerating, with the firm raising its 2026 business investment outlook and saying AI spending could reach $800 billion this year. That supports the view that Goldman is well positioned to benefit from active equity, financing, and advisory markets. Positive Sentiment: Goldman CEO David Solomon pushed back on fears of an AI “job apocalypse,” arguing AI will reshape work rather than eliminate it. That message may help calm investors worried about broader economic disruption from AI and reinforces Goldman’s bullish tone on the theme. Article Title

Goldman CEO David Solomon pushed back on fears of an AI “job apocalypse,” arguing AI will reshape work rather than eliminate it. That message may help calm investors worried about broader economic disruption from AI and reinforces Goldman’s bullish tone on the theme. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s trading and prime brokerage data shows hedge funds and mutual funds are rotating into tech, especially semiconductors, which typically signals stronger trading activity and can support revenue for major banks like GS. Article Title

Goldman’s trading and prime brokerage data shows hedge funds and mutual funds are rotating into tech, especially semiconductors, which typically signals stronger trading activity and can support revenue for major banks like GS. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple healthcare companies announced they will present at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. These are routine investor-conference announcements, but they underscore Goldman’s ongoing role as a key capital-markets and conference organizer. Article Title

Multiple healthcare companies announced they will present at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. These are routine investor-conference announcements, but they underscore Goldman’s ongoing role as a key capital-markets and conference organizer. Neutral Sentiment: KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a Goldman Sachs mortgage-backed securities trust, highlighting continued securitization activity in GS’s mortgage business. This is supportive of franchise breadth, though the direct stock impact is likely limited. Article Title

KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a Goldman Sachs mortgage-backed securities trust, highlighting continued securitization activity in GS’s mortgage business. This is supportive of franchise breadth, though the direct stock impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs agreed to a $500 million settlement in the long-running 1MDB shareholder case. While the settlement clarifies legal exposure, it is a reminder of lingering litigation costs and reputational overhangs that can pressure sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $900.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $888.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,794 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $530,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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