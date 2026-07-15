The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1,143.84 and last traded at $1,142.5810, with a volume of 3786249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,045.91.

The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.91 EPS.

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More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,005.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,890,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $124,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,027 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $49,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 9.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $337.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,024.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $941.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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