The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Sell Rating for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company's stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.87% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEDG. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $29.59.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,033,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 59.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,282.8% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $24,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company's stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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